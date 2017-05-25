Georgia named top filming location worldwide

A nonprofit film office in Los Angeles, FilmL.A., released a new report that names Georgia the number one filming location worldwide.

The study analyzes the 100 highest-performing U.S. feature films released theatrically during 2016. It also examined how much money it took to make each film and how much of that money was spent in the filming location.

Georgia ranked at the top with 17 movies. The Peach State beat out other places like the UK, Canada and even California.

The blockbuster films shot in Georgia last year include:

Passengers

Hidden Figures

Allegiant

Captain America: Civil War

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Dirty Grandpa

Office Christmas party

Ride Along 2

Miracles from Heaven

The 5th Wave

The Nice Guys

The Accountant

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Almost Christmas

The Boss

Mother’s Day

Atlanta isn’t the only city playing host to production crews.

Zac Efron and “The Rock” spent some time in Savannah filming Baywatch. The scenes in Forrest Gump where Forrest sat on a bench and told his tale to strangers were also shot in Savannah. Magic Mike’s sequel, Magic Mike XXL, was also shot in Savannah.

Albany was home to the productions of Flywheel, Facing the Giants, Fireproof, and most recently, Courageous.

Georgia was also the filming location for several other major movies such as Fast Five, The Hunger Games trilogy, The Blind Side, The Founder, Remember the Titans, Mean Girls 2, and Madea’s Big Happy Family.

