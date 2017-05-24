Americus city leaders awards $13K in grants to local businesses

More downtown businesses in Americus are getting grants to fix up their storefronts to attract more customers. (Source: WALB)

Americus city leaders awarded $13,000 from the city's Facade Grant Program, which helps pay up to 50 percent of improvement projects.

Americus for the Arts received about $3,500 to replace its metal door with glass.

George's Tailor Shop was given about $9,000 for two projects, making it the largest grant ever awarded, one to replace the glass on the exterior of the store, and the other to replace the paint outside of the Ginger's Roots & Salon.

"We really felt they were really the projects really needed this particular types of loans to be able to move forward, these grants to move forward. So we'll have an additional of about 7 thousand dollars for our next round in September," said Americus Main Street Director Patrick Kay.

Americus city leaders have a total of $20,000 available each year.

They have two rounds, one in April and another in September.

Local businesses interested in applying for grant funds must do so by the September 1st deadline.

