Lenny's Farmers Market returns to Americus

Americus city leaders are bringing back their farmer's market.

Lenny's Farmers Market season kicks off this weekend.

City leaders are finding more millennials enjoy coming to the market so they'll be changing the dates to Tuesdays and Saturdays.

This year, they're pushing for local growers to deter folks from buying large bulks of produce from other towns and selling them at the market.

They'll also be adding a kiosk to show a map of downtown in case shoppers want to explore the city.

"Really trying to do as much as we can for the farmers themselves, do some showcases on them and get people to be able to go out and see where their produce is coming from and where exactly how they're growing it and that sort of thing," said Americus Main Street Director Patrick Kay.

Americus city leaders will hold an official grand opening for Lenny's Farmers Market on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The market will be open on Tuesdays 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m. to noon.

