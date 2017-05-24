SWGA senior home organization spends $17M in renovations

Southwest Georgia is faced with an aging population. And one senior home living organization is preparing now to meet the future ballooning needs for elder care.

Magnolia Manor is spending millions to renovate three of their senior home campuses.

Magnolia Manor staff said people are coming to retirement homes 20 years older than what they used to so they're spending nearly $17 million to give a much needed facelift to some of their outdated facilities.

The retirement building is more than 54 years old...

For Steve Vinson, the quality of care for his 92-year-old mother-in-law Vivian Watson is a top priority.

"She's very independent at 92, amazing sharp," said Vinson.

And he explained she's an inquisitive one who even questioned why some residents were being shuffled around.

"What are you going to do with the old section?" was a question she posed to Vinson.

"We work real hard to make sure that we're taken care of them while all of this change is going on around them," said Magnolia Manor President and CEO Mark Todd.

Todd said the $11.5 million-dollar project at the home campus in Americus will broken into four phases.

"It used to be, we see 65 year olds, now we're seeing a 85 year old with completely different challenges," remarked Todd.

They're adding new technology so they can't Skype with grand kids.

Todd said residents also want more private space.

"They don't want to share space particularly when they're not feeling good...so out of everything that we do that's probably the thing I'm most excited about," explained Todd.

Vinson said his mother-in-law is most excited about the new dining room.

"More intimate setting, more like a restaurant than it is a dining facility or a dining hall," remarked Vinson.

Once the retirement building is completed, they'll start building a new state-of-the-art memory care unit, add 50 new rooms to the nursing home and change the old memory care unit into a rehab center.

Staff said the entire project should be completed by 2019.

Staff will also be spending $350,000 at the Moultrie campus, an assisted living facility, to add more space for support group activities and a food prep area in the kitchen.

The other project renovations will at the Marion County campus.

They'll be turning 11,000 square feet of unused space into a new memory care unit, a rehab center and an administration building, and those renovations will costs $3.5 million.

