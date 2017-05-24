Officials urge drivers to be cautious after sever weather

Even though the severe weather has passed, there are still things residents need to be cautious of. (Source: WALB)

Emergency management officials continue to urge residents to stay vigilant Wednesday night, even though most of the storms have already passed.

Many parts of South Georgia saw close to an inch of rain on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Dougherty County Emergency Management office urged people to be on watch for water over roadways, especially in low lying areas.

The American Red Cross said South Georgians need to remain alert for severe weather, and said again that an emergency plan for families is a priority.

"It doesn't take much, very much standing water on the road for your car to hydroplane. So you need to slow down to begin with. If you can't see the road for all the water, turn around," explained Dougherty County EMA Specialist Jenna Wirtz.

"We recommend everyone have an emergency preparedness kit in their home. Ready to go, something that's in a backpack. Bottled water, medications, flashlights, multi-purpose tool," said American Red Cross of SWGA Director Andy Brubaker.

Red Cross officials said they are busy in Randolph, Terrell and Crisp Counties, responding to storm damage victims, providing emergency essentials and emotional support for families in need.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10