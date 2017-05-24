Albany officials work to move debris from April storm

Now officials are working to develop a program to help residents get the storm three debris to the curbside. (Source: WALB)

A powerful 'undeclared' storm swept through east and northwest Albany on April 3rd, leaving debris in several areas. (Source: WALB)

Crews are shifting over to clean-up Albany's 'undeclared' third storm, the powerful storm that caused damage on April 3.

There was damage in east and northwest Albany.

There are still downed limbs on Stuart Avenue and natural debris on Whispering Pines from when the storm came through the area.

The city's assistant manager said they are still in 'triage mode' following the January storms, and asked people for their patience as crews and volunteers keep working to get debris to the side.

"But what we are trying to look at now is the normal debris from a storm that was an undeclared storm," explained Albany Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson." We need to get that to the right-of-way so we can collect it. Even though we won't be reimbursed, we do need to get it to the right-of-way so people can get their lives back to normal."

Roberson is working with others to develop a program to help residents get the storm three debris to the curbside.

