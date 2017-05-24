School board approves new cabinet members

Ken Dyer is the incoming superintendent. (Source: WALB)

The DOCO Board voted to name Joe Harvey, a career Army veteran, as the system’s Chief Operations Officer. (Source: WALB)

The incoming Doughtery County Superintendent has officially filled his cabinet.

The school board approved two hires for Ken Dyer's leadership team.

Dyer will start his role as superintendent July first.

The board approved Susan Hatcher as Chief Financial Officer.

She's no stranger to the school system. She's already dedicated more than 20 years.

The board also approved Joe Harvey as chief operations officer.

Harvey has not worked for the system before.

He's a retired military base commander, which Dyer said makes him fit for the leadership position.

"So he'll do quite well in supervising the areas of facilities and capital projects, public safety as well as transportation," said Dyer.

Harvey recently served as the Driving Director at the Combat Readiness Center for the US Army at Fort Rucker Alabama.

He retired after 33 years of service as a Lt. Colonel.

There are still a few positions district wide that need to be filled.

In the upcoming months the board will vote on a new athletic director, director of school improvement and director of student support services.

