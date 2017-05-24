South Georgia farm brings produce hub service to Tifton

The service is available to customers in Tifton (Source: WALB)

A south Georgia farm is bringing a first to the region.

Spring Hill Fresh is a new business venture that aims in the future to deliver fresh produce from the fields to the dinner table.

Its a new produce hub service sprouting out of Tift County.

"It gives them an opportunity to have fresh produce weekly at a margin of the price in the grocery stores. So they'll be saving money as well, as it'll be convenient for them to pick up from certain locations,"

Bill Brim is the owner and CEO of Lewis Taylor Farms. Spring Hill Fresh is the farm's newest business venture that aims to help south Georgians have access to healthy and affordable food.

The concept is simple. Customers can go online to subscribe to the produce box service. Each box is full of fruits and vegetables like tomatoes, zucchini and squash that are picked fresh that day from the fields of Lewis Taylor Farms and then delivered to the customer at a local pick up location.

"You can't get it any fresher than that is right there. So it allows us to be able to give you fresh quality produce that tastes good south Georgia produce," Bill Brim said.

The focus is on Georgia grown. Farmers across the region are also collaborating with the project to add additional items like honey.

"The different things when you go in the grocery store, it may always be from right here, it might not always be from the united states. So we want to give people the option to know where their food comes from," said food safety marketing director Jessica Kirk.

Kirk started developing the idea around two years ago. It's an idea that's finally coming to life which she says is an exciting first for south Georgia.

"We hope that we're the leaders in this and that we can prove that we can provide the best service and the best produce," Kirk said.

The service is currently only available to customers in Tifton, but the farm hopes to expand to Albany, Valdosta, Thomasville and Columbus within the next few weeks.

The first boxes will be delivered next week.

For more information, visit the Spring Hill Fresh website.

