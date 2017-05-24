Albany town hall to focus on STD education

Albany city leaders are hoping to educate the community on a growing epidemic in Georgia.

On Saturday, May 27, Commissioner Jon Howard will host a town hall to answer questions about the impact of STDs in Dougherty County.

Numbers show one in 51 Georgians will become infected with HIV which gives the state the third highest lifetime risk of its residents being diagnosed with HIV.

Howard said the town hall is an effort to educate south Georgians on how to remain safe and healthy.

"We need to engage and let folks know that they need to be aware and to take precaution to be aware of their surroundings and make sure that if they are going to participate in these activities to use protection," Howard said.

The town hall will be held at the East Albany Community Center at 10 a.m.

District health director Dr. Charles Ruis and epidemiologist Jacqueline Jenkins will be available to answer questions.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10