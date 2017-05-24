Farmers welcome rain after months of dry conditions - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Farmers welcome rain after months of dry conditions

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Farmers in Tift County are grateful to see rain (Source: WALB) Farmers in Tift County are grateful to see rain (Source: WALB)
For farmers who rely on irrigation systems, too much rain can be harmful (Source: WALB) For farmers who rely on irrigation systems, too much rain can be harmful (Source: WALB)
Bill Brim (Source: WALB) Bill Brim (Source: WALB)
TIFT CO., GA (WALB) -

After months of dry conditions, Mother Nature has finally blessed most of South Georgia with some generous rain.

Farmers in Tift County said they're glad for the rainy days.

The drought conditions have been costly for some farmers, who have had to rely more on their irrigation systems to grow their crops. 

One produce farmer said while the rain is welcome, it can still be a matter of balance.

"In the produce business rain causes disease so that means we have to spend more money to spray. And then we can't pick on those days that it rains because it tears the bush up, if its too brittle, if the bush is too brittle then it breaks it up, so we are fighting a battle right now on whether to rain or not to rain," said Bill Brim, CEO and owner of Lewis Taylor Farms.

Brim said the rain is especially helpful for farmers who don't rely on irrigation systems.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

