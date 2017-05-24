Thomasville PD search for suspects in early morning drive by sho - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville PD search for suspects in early morning drive by shooting

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Thomasville Police are searching for suspects involved in an early morning drive by shooting.

This happened on Wednesday in the 200 block of Hadley Street around 1:45 a.m.

Eight shots were fired at the home.

Several people and children were inside when this happened, although no one was injured.

"There were several people in the house to include children so this is extremely serious and the individuals that are responsible for this, We need to get them off the streets," said Capt. Maurice Holmes.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the Thomasville Police Department.

