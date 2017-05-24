Conceptual plan approved for Grady Co. aquatic center - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Conceptual plan approved for Grady Co. aquatic center

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
GRADY CO., GA (WALB) -

A Grady County project that has been in the works since 2007 is now one step closer to being complete.

The conceptual plan for the proposed aquatic center project was recently approved by the Grady County Board of Commissioners. 

The plan features an eight lane swimming pool, splash pad, and fenced in play area.

The plan is to build the million dollar facility at Barber Park.

"Oh its going to be a great thing. It's going to allow us to offer programs that in the past we have not been able to offer. Our learn to swim programs, swim teams will be able to come in and swim," said Becky Bracewell, Parks and Rec Director.

Grady County voters passed the special purpose local options sales tax, SPLOST, for the project back in 2007. 

  Albany town hall to focus on STD education

  Bringing back business, living and entertainment to downtown Albany

  Farmers welcome rain after months of dry conditions

