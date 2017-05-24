Gang specialist testifies in murder trial

Two men are on trial, facing 26 counts. (Source: WALB)

A gang specialist testified Wednesday in the murder trial for a 2013 drive by shooting that killed two people.

Desmond Warren and Harrell Lorenzo Hicks are facing 26 counts, including murder.

Prosecutors said the men are associated with the Westside Rattlers gang, charged with killed William Davis Junior and Desmond Williams, who prosecutors said are Southside Blood gang members.

ADP officer and gang specialist Charles Flowers testified Wednesday.

He told jurors he associates the men with the Westside Rattlers gang, but had never arrested them..

The trial continues Thursday.

