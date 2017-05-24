Child suicide rates are up in Georgia

Child suicide rates are up here in Georgia.

So far this year, 18 children have reportedly taken their own lives, with 14 just in the last couple months.

The GBI released new data last week, showing the number of suicides for children ages five to 17 years old.

Folks at Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Services work to address suicidal risk factors before it's too late.

At the Aspire Clubhouse in Albany, kids can receive help if they're experiencing depression, mood swings, or other behaviors that are unusual for the child.

Chief Clinical Officer Dana Glass said, regionally, they have not seen very many death by suicides.

She credits their services to this.

"We have put a lot of preventative interventions in place. I think that's absolutely key," said Glass. "If you can prevent it from getting to that severe level where all hope is lost, then people can turn around and have a successful, happy, productive life."

Aspire also offers services in schools around south Georgia to provide individual counseling services for children.

Aspire has a 24-hour Walk-In Crisis Unit on 11th Avenue where you can be evaluated for appropriate care.

You can also call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225.

