Police on lookout for man wanted for wrecking stolen car

DCP are on the lookout for Jimmy Wright. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)

Police are on the lookout for a wanted man.

Take a look at his picture.

This is Jimmy Wright, 30.

Police said he stole a car out of Lee County and wrecked it in Dougherty County.

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw him swallow a baggie with a white powder substance in it.

Wright was taken to the hospital because of that.

Police said Wright left the hospital and is now on the loose.

If you have any information on where he is, call Dougherty County Police at 229-430-6600.

