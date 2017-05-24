Police find man wanted for wrecking stolen car

DCP are on the lookout for Jimmy Wright. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)

Police found a suspect on Wednesday that had been on the loose and was believed to have stolen a vehicle and wrecked it.

Dougherty County Police were searching for Jimmy Wright, 30.

Police said Wright stole a car out of Lee County and wrecked it in Dougherty County.

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw Wright swallow a baggie with a white powder substance in it.

Wright was taken to the hospital because of that.

Police said Wright left the hospital and was on the loose, but was later found.

