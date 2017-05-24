Police find man wanted for wrecking stolen car - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Police find man wanted for wrecking stolen car

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Police found a suspect on Wednesday that had been on the loose and was believed to have stolen a vehicle and wrecked it.

Dougherty County Police were searching for Jimmy Wright, 30. 

Police said Wright stole a car out of Lee County and wrecked it in Dougherty County. 

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw Wright swallow a baggie with a white powder substance in it.

Wright was taken to the hospital because of that.

Police said Wright left the hospital and was on the loose, but was later found.

