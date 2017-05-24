Customers not surprised by clerk shooting at robber

Regulars at one Albany convenience store said they're not surprised to hear that someone robbed the store, but they're also not surprised to hear the clerk fought back.

Albany police said a man wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and a gray backpack came into the Neighborhood Grocery on the 700 block of Johnson Road Tuesday night.

He demanded money from the manager who was behind the counter.

The manager handed money over to the robber before the robber ran out of the store.

Police said the manager then fired four shots through the front window, aimed at the robber.

"This place has been broken in multiple times so he carries his pistol on him everyday," said customer Dantez Carter. "When you come in the store, he's got it on his hip. Whoever did it, knew, they knew better."

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

