NWS: Crisp Co. damage caused by EF-1 tornado

The National Weather Service has confirmed that the storm that caused damage in Crisp County Tuesday was a tornado.

The NWS Meteorologist surveying the damage confirmed a EF-1 tornado that produced winds of 110 MPH.

Crisp Co. EMA Director Sheriff Billy Hancock activated the county's Emergency Operation Center Wednesday.

Sheriff Hancock made the call to activate the EOC because of the severe weather threat Georgia is under for the afternoon and evening.

The EOC is located next to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office on GA Highway 300.

Sheriff Hancock said the EOC will be up and running until the tornado watch expires.

Crisp County has around 10 homes damaged from Tuesday's storm.

