Crisp Co. EMA activates Emergency Operation Center

Crisp Co. EMA Director Sheriff Billy Hancock has activated the county's Emergency Operation Center.

Sheriff Hancock made the call to activate the EOC because of the severe weather threat Georgia is under for this afternoon and evening.

The EOC is located next to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office on GA Highway 300.

Sheriff Hancock said the EOC will be up and running until the tornado watch has been d ropped.

Crisp County has around 10 homes damaged from Tuesday's storm.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10