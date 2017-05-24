Police search for man who wrecked coin vacuum machines

About 8:00 Tuesday morning, the manager of the Splash and Dash Car Wash on South Mock Road told Albany Police that two car vacuum cleaners on the property had been vandalized, and money was missing.

Video surveillance showed a man driving a green Ford SUV driving up to the machines, and breaking into them in two instances.

He is described as a white male with a low haircut and medium built. He wore a red T-shirt and blue jeans. It appeared as if he was wearing black and white shoes.

Police got several fingerprints, and the surveillance video.

They want the public to let them know if they recognize the man in the pictures.

Damage to the machines will run to $600, and the car wash is also out all the coins the man took.

