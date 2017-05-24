Lee Co.-Johns Creek Game 3 postponed

The saga of Lee County and Johns Creek will continue for at least a few more days.

Game 3 of the state baseball semifinal series between the Trojans and Gladiators has been postponed due to Wednesday's forecasted storms. The game will now be played Friday at 1:00 p.m. in Leesburg.

This change throws the Class 6A state championship into whack as well. The state title series was scheduled to begin Friday evening in Rome. That series will now be played at a campus site next Tuesday and Wednesday.

If Lee County beats Johns Creek in Game 3, there will be coin flip between the Trojans and Pope to determine who will host the series. If Johns Creek wins, Pope will host the state championship by virtue of their higher seed.

The best-of-three title series is now scheduled to begin Tuesday with a doubleheader. Game 3 would be Wednesday if necessary.

