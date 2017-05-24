APD invites you to "pose with the nose"

APD officers are helping to promote the annual fundraiser (Source:WALB)

For the second year in a row, the Albany Police Department (APD) is partnering with Walgreens to celebrate Red Nose Day.

Red Nose Day takes place on Thursday, March 25, 2017, and raises money for children and young people in high poverty areas.

“It’s crucial that we get involved in things that have meaning and helping children, we all want to do that in our communities and everywhere else,” APD Officer Dillard Glover said.

The money raised on Red Nose Day will help provide medicine, food, clean water, and safe areas to learn and sleep.

Walgreens, the primary sponsor, will be selling red noses for $1.

On Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., APD officers will be at the Walgreen’s at 2414 Sylvester Road in Albany.

“We’ll be outside of the location and the public can come and have their picture taken with us, so it’s all about promoting awareness and having fun,” Officer Glover said.

Walgreens locations throughout Southwest Georgia will be taking donations.