First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday

Another First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday for severe storms and heavy rainfall.

There is a slight risk of severe storms with a 15% chance of damaging winds and large hail and a 2% chance of a tornado.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected with possibly over 4 inches in some spots, especially in the southeast counties.

