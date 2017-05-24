FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warnings issued in SWGA

Live video from WALB News 10 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WALB News 10 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Another First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday for severe storms and heavy rainfall.

And the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Crisp County, and Dooly County until 12:30PM.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for most of the state until 6 p.m.

There is a slight risk of severe storms with a 15% chance of damaging winds and large hail and a 2% chance of a tornado.

Some of our eastern counties, Echols, Clinch, Coffee and Atkinson, were raised to an Enhanced Risk between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This brings a 30% chanced of damaging winds, 15% chance of large hail and a 10% chance of a tornado.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected with possibly over 4 inches in some spots, especially in the southeast counties.

