Wildcats expect emotional ride at state championships

The Schley County Wildcats are set and ready to go for their state championship series against Gordon Lee in Rome Thursday.

The Wildcats will try to win their second state title in three years. Many of the guys on this team won that championship, and know it's going to be an emotional ride.

"It means a lot," says senior center fielder Reid Ragsdale. "There's no other feeling like playing for a state championship."

"You know the feeling of a state championship, but there's always going to be nerves when you're walking in," admits senior catcher Jarrod Wall.

"It's a feeling like no other," says senior third baseman Clint Sellars. "We're just trying to stay humble and not get a big head about it."

The Wildcats will take on Gordon Lee Thursday in Rome for the Class A-Public state championship. Game 1 of the best-of-three series begins at 11:00 a.m. with Game 2 following 30 minutes after the first contest. Game 3 would be Saturday if necessary.

