Brock worries about precedent set by GHSA

On Monday, the GHSA Board of Trustees voted to uphold the appeal of the Johns Creek baseball team. The vote reversed a call made on the field near the end of Game 2 of the state semifinal between the Gladiators and Lee County, won by the Trojans in extra innings.

The appeal gave Johns Creek the Game 2 win, forcing a decisive game to be played Wednesday in Leesburg.

GHSA Executive Committee president Dr. Glenn White told WALB Sports the board knew it was a "precedent making decision."

Now many coaches and officials around the state are concerned about what that new standard may mean. You can count Lee County head coach Brandon Brock in that group.

"What concerns me is undoing an umpire's judgment. I'm thinking now are we going to protest every call made in every sport?" Brock says. "That opens up a whole different box."

The Trojans and Gladiators are set to square off Wednesday at 5:30 p.m, but the weather forecast does not seem ideal for baseball. Lee County officials tell me they will make a call about playing or postponing the game late Wednesday morning.

