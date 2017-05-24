Wade steps down as T'ville girls basketball coach

Thomasville head girls basketball and volleyball coach Antonio Wade has stepped down after four seasons with the Bulldogs.
Wade will be taking over the girls basketball program at Roswell.
In his four seasons, the Bulldogs went 61-55 and reached the state playoffs every year.
Thomasville will begin the search for a new coach soon.
