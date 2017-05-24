Wade steps down as T'ville girls basketball coach - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wade steps down as T'ville girls basketball coach

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
Connect
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Thomasville head girls basketball and volleyball coach Antonio Wade has stepped down after four seasons with the Bulldogs.

Wade will be taking over the girls basketball program at Roswell.

In his four seasons, the Bulldogs went 61-55 and reached the state playoffs every year.

Thomasville will begin the search for a new coach soon.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

Powered by Frankly