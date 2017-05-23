City leaders approve building naming policy change

Albany City leaders approved the suspension of a portion of the building naming policy.

Commissioner Bobby Coleman wanted to change that policy so that city buildings can be named after living people.

Right now, the policy limits renaming to persons who have been deceased for a minimum of two years.

Commissioner Coleman said he wants to place J.C. Odom Junior's name on the Robert Harvey Elementary School's Fitness Center.

Coleman said Odom has been committed to bringing recreation to the Eastside of Albany.

Commissioner Coleman said the next steps include starting a committee to review whether Odom demonstrated commitment to Albany residents.

He expects the renaming process to take two to three weeks.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10