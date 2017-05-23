Deadline for storm victim grant ends soon

The deadline for a key grant for storm victims in Dougherty County is Wednesday afternoon.

Those who want to apply to the Hazard Mitigation Grant program need to do so by 5 p.m.

The program is open to people with homes damaged by recent tornadoes or severe storms.

County leaders say the program aims to mitigate at-risk homes in disaster prone areas.

“The Hazard Mitigation Grant program is basically seeking to aid residents in risk areas in their buyout, relegation and litigation opportunities,” said Candace Reece, Dougherty County Public Information Officer.

Property owners are only responsible for 15 percent of the cost.

For more information, you can contact the HMGP program hotline at 229-463-3135.

