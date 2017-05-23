City leaders make significant headway with rootball roundup

Albany city leaders said they're making significant headway with removing rootballs from residents' yards. (Source: WALB)

Assistant city manager Phil Roberson gave an update during the city commission meeting on Tuesday evening.

He said nearly 80 rootballs were removed.

Rootballs are only removed only with a signed waiver from property owner.

So far, they've received 81 requests, and of those, city leaders have closed out 63.

The city said thanks to area construction companies loaning equipment, they're able to remove the rootballs more efficiently.

"We've been really excited really blessed to have these businesses willing to loan the equipment and some operators. And the community has really just bonded together during this difficult time to really try to regroup and get back to normal," said City Marketing Manager Monique Broughton Knight.

Albany city leaders hope to move all rootballs to the curb by the June 15th deadline.

And they hope to have all rootballs removed by June 29th, which is the deadline when contracting firm Ceres completes storm cleanup efforts.

