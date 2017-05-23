Ken Hodges announces candidacy for Georgia Court of Appeals

Saying South Georgia needs representation on the court, A former Dougherty District Attorney Tuesday night kicked off his campaign for Judgeship on Georgia's Court of Appeals.

With his 2 children by his side, Ken Hodges announced his candidacy for the statewide office.

Hodges has been practicing law for 25 years. 15 as the District Attorney for Dougherty County, and ten in civil practice. He said his experience in all facets of law makes him qualified for the judgeship.

At his kickoff, former Court of Appeals Judge Herbert Phipps,State Senator Freddie Powell Sims and Former State Senator Mike Meyer Von Bremen, and current District Attorney Greg Edwards endorsed Hodges.

"I ran for District Attorney in 1996 because I wanted to serve my community, " said Hodges. "And I want to take that service up to the next level and serve statewide on the Court of Appeals. I think we need geographical diversity. If I'm elected I will be the only Judge on the Court from south of Macon."



Only one other person has announced as a candidate for the open Judgeship, and that is Ken Shigley, an attorney from Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved