Veterans say it's important for South Georgians to remember Memorial Day

South Georgia veterans want you to know about a number of Memorial Day observances this holiday weekend, and why it's important that everyone remember why we observe Memorial Day.



Saturday morning at the Albany Mall 144 crosses will be erected in remembrance of the men from Dougherty and Lee Counties who have been killed in combat from World War One until the present.

This is the sixth year the American Legion Post 30 and the Coalition of All Southwest Georgia Veterans' Organizations has erected the Field Of Crosses. A program will be held Sunday at 3 in the afternoon.

Veteran organizers say all South Georgians should observe Memorial Day, and honor this nation's heroes..

Field of Crosses Chairman Marvin Mixon said "Those men that made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. I say the men, their families too, because they served in their way."

American Legion Post 30 In Coming Commander Nick Nicholson said "It's very important that people remember freedom is not free. They live in this country and have the freedoms they do because of those men and women."

The Field of crosses program will be held at 3 Sunday afternoon at the Albany Mall.

Monday morning at 7 the American Legion Post 30 will hold their Memorial Day observance and breakfast.

Monday morning at 9 the American Legion Post 512 will hold their Memorial Day observance and breakfast.

And Monday at 3 at the Railroad Depot the Sylvester American Legion Post 335 will hold their observance.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved