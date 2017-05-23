Powerful storms rip roof off Crisp Co. home

The roof was torn off this house (Source:WALB)

Powerful storms left some homes in ruins across South Georgia Tuesday.

One family in Crisp County said they feel lucky to be alive after the roof on a house they took shelter in was torn off.



Those facing destruction said they're trying to salvage simple things like pictures.



Crews are working to clear streets and restore power after severe storms blasted Allied Road.

"A loud boom," storm victim Vickie Royal said. "We knew that something had actually hit. I thought initially, maybe a tree had fallen on the house, I didn't think about the roof being gone."

But it was. Royal and her 90-year-old mother and sister, took cover here at their neighbors, after seeing storm warnings while in their trailer.



Others from the county quickly made their way through miles of muddy, dirt roads to make sure everyone was alright.

"Oh my god," Crisp County Commissioner Larry Felton said. "I was just thanking god that there were no fatalities or nobody hurt or anything."

Those were the exact thoughts of all who sat through the terrifying wind.

"We're lucky to be alive," Royal said. "We weren't hurt. That's exactly what I thought. "

Royal admits she and her neighbors have a lot of work ahead of them. County Commissioner Larry Felton offered to help the family remembering the destruction from the storms that hit the area just months earlier.

"We've got to do more praying and just thank god," Felton said.

It is something he hopes, in the coming days, will keep all safe from the wrath of mother nature.

Crisp County crews will be clearing roads nearby through midnight and return Wednesday, if needed.

