APD investigates armed robbery

The Albany Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in east Albany late Tuesday night where shots were fired.

APD said that around 9:30 p.m. a masked man armed with a pistol robbed the clerk at the Neighborhood Grocery in the 1700 block of Johnson Road.

As the suspect was exiting the store with an unknown amount of money, the clerk fired shots at the suspect.

It’s unclear if the suspect was shot.

Police said no one in the store was injured.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 5' 7" tall, wearing black shorts, and black/white shoes.

If you know anything about this armed robbery, you’re asked to call APD.

