Albany Museum of Art approved for downtown move

The Albany City Commissioners voted 4 to 2 to provide funding needed to move the storm damaged Museum of Art downtown.More >>
One Dougherty County leader is trying to shine a light on the incredible burden some January tornado victims are facing, and said many are struggling with insurance companies.More >>
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful(KADB) is partnering with the City, businesses and volunteers to implement an initiative to assist citizens with the removal of root balls and other debris on private property caused by the January 2nd storm.More >>
Storms in South Georgia prompted tornado warnings in some counties that caused damage.More >>
STEM Students at Lee County Middle School West are done with a project they have worked on since March.More >>
