Albany Museum of Art approved for downtown move

The Albany City Commissioners voted 4 to 2 to provide funding needed to move the storm damaged Museum of Art downtown.

We will have more on this vote on WALB News Ten at 11.

City spokespersons sent out this media statement shortly after the vote.

"The Albany Board of City Commissioners showed strong support of the Albany Museum of Art’s move to downtown with a vote to provide additional funding needed for the project, including a $1Million dollar deferred loan to the Museum from the Downtown Development Revolving Loan Fund. Relocation of the museum is estimated to cost more than $7Million. The Museum’s Board of Directors requested support from both Dougherty County and the City of Albany.

On January 2, 2017, the City of Albany and Dougherty County experienced the first of what later became two horrendous storms. The Albany Museum of Art was initially thought to be a “total loss” as a result of that storm; but was later declared as having sustained significant damage to their building located at 311 Meadowlark Dr.

The initial thought of the Museum being declared a “total loss” immediately awakened the opportunity for them to be revived as a part of the Downtown Revitalization efforts. Latoya Cutts, Downtown Manager stated that “the Albany Museum of Art is an integral part of this community and today our Commissioners joined their Board of Directors in their commitment to the effort of making the museum’s move to the “Heart of Downtown” a reality.”

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved