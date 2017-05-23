Many homeowners still struggling after January tornado

One Dougherty County leader is trying to shine a light on the incredible burden some January tornado victims are facing, and said many are struggling with insurance companies.

There are still many tarps on homes in Dougherty County.

It's an area of the community that was devastated by a January 22 tornado.

District Two Commissioner John Hayes applauds the tremendous work by crews and volunteers already, but said some of his constituents are not back in their homes yet.

"So they are renting a place to live in, they are trying to deal with the mortgage company because their mortgages are due, then they have insurance they can't get to. There is just a host of problems that piles on the burden and the trauma that our citizens are facing."

Normally, the county commission takes a once a year planning retreat, to set priorities.

Hayes is calling for the commission to take an extra retreat day now, to work through ideas on the table, like reducing flood elevation requirements.

