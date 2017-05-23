Many homeowners still struggling after January tornado

One Dougherty County leader is trying to shine a light on the incredible burden some January tornado victims are facing, and said many are struggling with insurance companies.More >>
One Dougherty County leader is trying to shine a light on the incredible burden some January tornado victims are facing, and said many are struggling with insurance companies.More >>
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful(KADB) is partnering with the City, businesses and volunteers to implement an initiative to assist citizens with the removal of root balls and other debris on private property caused by the January 2nd storm.More >>
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful(KADB) is partnering with the City, businesses and volunteers to implement an initiative to assist citizens with the removal of root balls and other debris on private property caused by the January 2nd storm.More >>
Storms in South Georgia prompted tornado warnings in some counties that caused damage.More >>
Storms in South Georgia prompted tornado warnings in some counties that caused damage.More >>
STEM Students at Lee County Middle School West are done with a project they have worked on since March.More >>
STEM Students at Lee County Middle School West are done with a project they have worked on since March.More >>
Officers with the Valdosta Police Department are searching for whoever shot into a home early Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 am on East Ann St. Investigators said someone called 911 reporting the a unknown suspect fired shots into a home on the 700 block.More >>
Officers with the Valdosta Police Department are searching for whoever shot into a home early Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 am on East Ann St. Investigators said someone called 911 reporting the a unknown suspect fired shots into a home on the 700 block.More >>