Editorial: Red Nose Day helps kids in need

Red Nose Day happens Thursday, and we hope you will get involved, at least with a donation.

Red Nose Day raises money to ensure that kids are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered, in all 50 states.

It helps kids by providing, medicine, clean water, safe places to learn and sleep, and partners with Feeding America to provide nutritious meals.

The Albany Police Department is collecting for Red Nose Day at the Sylvester Road Walgreen's from ten to noon Thursday.

Other Walgreen's are taking donations, too.

You can even help from your smart phone. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is matching what you give. Search Facebook for "Red Nose Day USA."

If improving children's lives is close to your heart, wear your Red Nose with pride!

Help spread the word, and start your own fundraiser to make an even bigger impact for kids in need.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10