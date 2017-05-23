Valdosta PD search for shooting suspect - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta PD search for shooting suspect

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Officers with the Valdosta Police Department are searching for whoever shot into a home early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4 am on East Ann St.

Investigators said someone called 911 reporting the a unknown suspect fired shots into a home on the 700 block.

Three people were in the home at the time but no one was injured.

