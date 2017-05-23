Pelham Police make arrest during early morning drug raid

Several people are facing drug charges after a early morning raid on Tuesday in Pelham.

This happened on Mize Street around 5:30 a.m.

"From the looks on their face, they were shocked when we got there. They were definitely not expecting us," said Rod Williams, Pelham PD.



Aerial photos show seven patrol cars lined up on at the Mize Street Public Housing Complex.

Officers with the Pelham Police Department took several people into custody on drug related charges.



"We received several tips from residences in the area who had noticed activity at these residences," said Williams.



Officers said this raid comes after hours of surveillance and gaining enough evidence to serve search warrants.



Investigators recovered a gun, hundreds of dollars in cash, marijuana, scales, and packaging items.



"Marijuana is by far is the most prevalent drug that we see, behind that would be cocaine," said Williams.



Police arrested 34 Year Old Marcus Hines during that raid.



He is charged with Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of Marijuana within 1000 feet of a public housing complex, Possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



Officers said they hope that doing these raids sends a message to the public that they are trying to make Pelham a safe community to live in.



"We are out here to protect the public and rid the public of these problems when they arise. Because people that live in these areas most are good people and they don't want this in their neighborhood," said Williams.

Police said they arrested 3 others in the raid, ranging from 18 years old to 36 years old. They all face misdemeanor marijuana possession charges.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10