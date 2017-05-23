Pelham Police make arrest during early morning drug raid - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Pelham Police make arrest during early morning drug raid

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
(Source:Facebook) (Source:Facebook)
(Source:WALB) (Source:WALB)
(Source:Mitchell Co. Jail) (Source:Mitchell Co. Jail)
PELHAM, GA (WALB) -

Several people are facing drug charges after a early morning raid on Tuesday in Pelham.

This happened on Mize Street around 5:30 a.m.

"From the looks on their face, they were shocked when we got there. They were definitely not expecting us," said Rod Williams, Pelham PD.

Aerial photos show seven patrol cars lined up on at the Mize Street Public Housing Complex.

Officers with the Pelham Police Department took several people into custody on drug related charges.

"We received several tips from residences in the area who had noticed activity at these residences," said Williams.

Officers said this raid comes after hours of surveillance and gaining enough evidence to serve search warrants.

Investigators recovered a gun, hundreds of dollars in cash, marijuana, scales, and packaging items.

"Marijuana is by far is the most prevalent drug that we see, behind that would be cocaine," said Williams.

Police arrested 34 Year Old Marcus Hines during that raid.

He is charged with Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of Marijuana within 1000 feet of a public housing complex, Possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers said they hope that doing these raids sends a message to the public that they are trying to make Pelham a safe community to live in.

"We are out here to protect the public and rid the public of these problems when they arise. Because people that live in these areas most are good people and they don't want this in their neighborhood," said Williams.

Police said they arrested 3 others in the raid, ranging from 18 years old to 36 years old. They all face misdemeanor marijuana possession charges.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • breaking

    Tornado Warnings canceled for SWGA counties, damage reported

    Tornado Warnings canceled for SWGA counties, damage reported

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-23 22:00:48 GMT

    Storms in South Georgia prompted tornado warnings in some counties that caused damage.

    More >>

    Storms in South Georgia prompted tornado warnings in some counties that caused damage.

    More >>

  • Valdosta PD search for shooting suspect

    Valdosta PD search for shooting suspect

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-05-23 20:41:30 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Officers with the Valdosta Police Department are searching for whoever shot into a home early Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 am on East Ann St. Investigators said someone called 911 reporting the a unknown suspect fired shots into a home on the 700 block.

    More >>

    Officers with the Valdosta Police Department are searching for whoever shot into a home early Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 am on East Ann St. Investigators said someone called 911 reporting the a unknown suspect fired shots into a home on the 700 block.

    More >>

  • Pelham Police make arrest during early morning drug raid

    Pelham Police make arrest during early morning drug raid

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-05-23 20:38:13 GMT
    (Source:Facebook)(Source:Facebook)

    Several people are facing drug charges after a early morning raid on Tuesday in Pelham. This happened on Mize Street around 5:30 a.m. "From the looks on their face, they were shocked when we got there.

    More >>

    Several people are facing drug charges after a early morning raid on Tuesday in Pelham. This happened on Mize Street around 5:30 a.m. "From the looks on their face, they were shocked when we got there.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly