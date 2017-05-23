Thomas Co. man charged with arson after house fire

Storms in South Georgia prompted tornado warnings in some counties that caused damage.More >>
Storms in South Georgia prompted tornado warnings in some counties that caused damage.More >>
Officers with the Valdosta Police Department are searching for whoever shot into a home early Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 am on East Ann St. Investigators said someone called 911 reporting the a unknown suspect fired shots into a home on the 700 block.More >>
Officers with the Valdosta Police Department are searching for whoever shot into a home early Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 am on East Ann St. Investigators said someone called 911 reporting the a unknown suspect fired shots into a home on the 700 block.More >>
Several people are facing drug charges after a early morning raid on Tuesday in Pelham. This happened on Mize Street around 5:30 a.m. "From the looks on their face, they were shocked when we got there.More >>
Several people are facing drug charges after a early morning raid on Tuesday in Pelham. This happened on Mize Street around 5:30 a.m. "From the looks on their face, they were shocked when we got there.More >>
A Thomas County man is facing arson charges after investigators said he intentionally set fire to his home. Sheriff's Deputies said William Stacey Stout, had not been seen since Friday morning.More >>
A Thomas County man is facing arson charges after investigators said he intentionally set fire to his home. Sheriff's Deputies said William Stacey Stout, had not been seen since Friday morning.More >>
The complex will house students from the Medical College of Georgia Southwest, UGA's College of Pharmacy, and the Phoebe Family Medicine Residency Program.More >>
The complex will house students from the Medical College of Georgia Southwest, UGA's College of Pharmacy, and the Phoebe Family Medicine Residency Program.More >>