Thomas Co. man charged with arson after house fire

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

A Thomas County man is facing arson charges after investigators said he intentionally set fire to his home.

Sheriff's Deputies said William Stacey Stout, had not been seen since Friday morning.

The fire department responded to a fire at his home around 3 p.m. and were able to put it out.

Most of the inside of the home is damaged.

Fire officials said it appears the fire began at the stove and also in another area where papers were lit on fire.

"Mr. Stout gave a statement to investigators and said he did not remember anything since 10 o clock that morning," said Capt. Steve Jones, Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office.

Stout is still in the Thomas County Jail.

He is charged with First Degree Arson.

