New medical dorm opens at Phoebe

A ribbon cutting was held at Phoebe Putney Tuesday morning for a new student housing building for medical students.



The complex will house students from the Medical College of Georgia Southwest, UGA's College of Pharmacy, and the Phoebe Family Medicine Residency Program.

Leaders at the hospital hope the building will recruit more pharmacy, medical students and residents to Southwest Georgia.

Medical staff at phoebe has nearly doubled in the last 15 years.

The architects took input from students and designed the apartments with them in mind.

"I think that for the future of south west Georgia, if we don't have plentiful healthcare good quality high paying jobs, i just think that it'll only add to our ability to keep success coming our way," said Lauren Ray of the Phoebe Foundation.

President and CEO of Phoebe Putney Joel Wernick says that medical staff throughout south west Georgia are making an impact everyday.

"Well I think the impact is that we have been able to aggressively challenge the under supply of physicians and one of the greatest quality of life indicators is the ratio of the man power to the general population," said Wernick.

Students will begin moving in mid-June.

