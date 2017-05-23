Police: Man steals car, wrecks it

A man is facing multiple charges after police said he wrecked a stolen car and swallowed his stash of drugs.

Dougherty County Police arrested Jimmy Wright, 30, Monday evening.

Police said he flipped a car near the power dam around 6:40 p.m.

The Lee County Sheriff's office arrived as well.

Deputies said the car Wright was driving,,a Chevrolet Blazer, was reported stolen in Lee County.

Police believe Wright switched out the tags.

"Witnesses said he made the comment that he dropped his dope," said Lt. Steve Mitchum. "One of the witnesses said that they saw him take a clear, plastic bag that had some white powder substance, and basically swallow it."

Police also found a syringe in the car.

Wright claimed it did not belong to him.

He's now charged with reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, and improperly transferring a license plate.

He could face additional charges.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10