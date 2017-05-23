Albany Beer and Hymns presents check to Lily Pad

Albany Beer and Hymns may be over for the season, but the group is continuing to serve the community.

On Tuesday, Coordinator Gabriel Lawrence presented a check to the Lily Pad SANE Center for $395.

The faith based group met once a month since December of 2016.

The group met for the last time at Harvest Moon Monday night.

Lawrence said they've had a great turnout for each event, and they wanted to use the success to give back.

"Not only are we so grateful that we have the support of our community, but also we are in dire need of a DVD burner," said Lily Pad SANE Center Executive Director Mary Martinez. "That's one of the ways we preserve evidence for law enforcement to prosecute these cases of sexual assault and child abuse. So this came at the exact right time when we needed it so badly."

The Lily Pad SANE Center provides services to victims and families impacted by crimes of sexual assault and child sexual/physical abuse.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10