Semi wreck snarls Interstate traffic in Crisp

An 18-wheeler has turned over on Interstate 75 south of Cordele, blocking traffic.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reports that I-75 Southbound has a lane blocked at mile marker 94.

The Sheriff says that Highway 41 at the Crisp/Turner County Line is also obstructed by a semi wreck. Highway 90 South in Crisp County is also impeded by a wreck.

It's best to avoid these areas for now.

