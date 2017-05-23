Semi wreck snarls Interstate traffic in Crisp

An 18-wheeler has turned over on Interstate 75 south of Cordele, blocking traffic.
The Georgia Department of Transportation reports that I-75 Southbound has a lane blocked at mile marker 94.
The Sheriff says that Highway 41 at the Crisp/Turner County Line is also obstructed by a semi wreck. Highway 90 South in Crisp County is also impeded by a wreck.
It's best to avoid these areas for now.
