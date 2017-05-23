Tornado Warnings canceled for SWGA counties, damage reported

Live video from WALB News 10 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WALB News 10 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Storms in South Georgia prompted tornado warnings in some counties that caused damage.

An 18-wheeler turned over on I-75 in Crisp County, causing traffic to back up while they cleared it.

In Randolph County off Highway 27 on Harvest Lane, a double wide had its roof ripped off, and windows broken, when a storm came through around 1 p.m. No one was home at the time.

Lee Co. Interim Public Safety Director Wesley Wells says there was some storm damage near the railroad crossing at Eagle Pond Road and US 19. Some power lines and pine trees were damaged. There was a report of storm damage to one vehicle from debris on the road, but no reported injuries.

Chief Deputy Harris says water over roads around Eagle Pond Road, Murphy Road, and Palmyra Road. Some trees were down near the fire station on 19 North and Smithville.

Sumter Co. Sheriff Pete Smith said flooding was reported near the post office. The sewage main is old and can't drain heavy rainwater quickly. They have put barricades out, and they're asking drivers to be careful in that area.

Crisp Co. Sheriff Billy Hancock said some trees down in the northwest corner of the county.

Oakfield, in Worth County, has some trees down.

