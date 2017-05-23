Tornado Warning ends

The National Weather Service Tornado Warning for Randolph County has expired.

The severe thunderstorm warning for Clay and northwestern Calhoun counties in southwestern Georgia is also cancelled.

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 6:00 PM EDT for southwestern Georgia.

Follow weather on the WALB Weather App, from your App store.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10