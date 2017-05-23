FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for all of SWGA

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for most of South Georgia around 10:10 a.m. lasting until 6 p.m.

Showers and storms are expected Tuesday afternoon, prompting the First Alert Weather Team to issue a First Alert Weather Day.

Much of South Georgia is in a Slight Risk for severe weather.

Area wide slight risk of severe storms Today. #FirstAlertWeatherDay pic.twitter.com/MXcFUF8gji — WALB Weather (@WALBWeather) May 23, 2017

This includes a 15% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance of large hail and a 2% chance of a tornado.

The storm could impact our area between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Keep up with weather on the go!

Download the weather app

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.