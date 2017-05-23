Car hits utility pole on Gillionville Road

First responders are investigating a wreck on Gillionville Road, near Constitution Court.
This is west of Westover Boulevard.
A white car has crashed into a pole, and traffic is slowed to one lane.
We are checking into what injuries may have happened, and the cause of the wreck.
It's best to avoid this area for now.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.