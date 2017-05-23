Car hits utility pole on Gillionville Road

First responders are investigating a wreck on Gillionville Road, near Constitution Court.

This is west of Westover Boulevard.

A white car has crashed into a pole, and traffic is slowed to one lane.

We are checking into what injuries may have happened, and the cause of the wreck.

It's best to avoid this area for now.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10