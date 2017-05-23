ID made on body found Saturday in Camilla - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ID made on body found Saturday in Camilla

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Joshua Craig Kelly (Source: Parker Bramlett Funeral Home) Joshua Craig Kelly (Source: Parker Bramlett Funeral Home)
CAMILLA, GA (WALB) -

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was on scene in Camilla Saturday after a body was found.

On Tuesday morning, they identified the body as that as Joshua Craig Kelly, 25, who lived on Jerusalem Church Road.

Investigators are awaiting results from the autopsy and toxicology tests.  

Mitchell County Coroner Stedderick Thomas said a neighbor called to report the body found behind an abandoned house on Perry Street, around 9 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

His funeral will be Wednesday.

