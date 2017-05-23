Terrell Academy advances to state baseball finals

The Terrell Academy Eagles needed to go 2-0 Monday to advance to the state finals, and keep their season alive, and 2-0 they went.

The Eagles rallied past Windsor Academy, 8-6, in Game 2 Monday afternoon, before shutting out the Knights for a 3-0 Game 3 victory.

Terrell will play Piedmont Academy this weekend in the GISA Class AA state championship in Macon. The series will be played at Mercer University's Claude Smith Field. Game 1 is set for Friday night at 7:30. Game 2 is Saturday afternoon at 1:30, and Game 3 would be played 30 minutes after Game 2 if necessary.

